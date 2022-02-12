Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Karishma Mehta: On showcasing art digitally and pages to follow to help your content
brunch

Karishma Mehta: On showcasing art digitally and pages to follow to help your content

Are Reels and Instagram stories the future of films? And how you can share your knowledge on social media
On following pages that will help your journey on social media platforms and the future of films
On following pages that will help your journey on social media platforms and the future of films
Published on Feb 12, 2022 08:55 PM IST
Copy Link
ByKarishma Mehta

Document this

I’m a film student but am disenchanted with the documentary course I’m doing. Do you think Reels and Insta stories will be a platform for stories of substance in the future?

—Arshita, Via Instagram

Absolutely! Art can be showcased in any format—we at Humans of Bombay tell life stories in 30 seconds! Keep an open mind while pursuing your documentary course; absorb the knowledge and then use that base to create in your authentic voice! Grapple with as much as you can and you will discover more with every new experience. 

Shape of you

I’m a 32-year-old medic interested in sharing my knowledge on social media. Can you suggest good accounts to follow that can help me shape my page?  

—Rohan C, Delhi

Big congrats on taking the step towards doing more of what you love! 

My recommendations:

1. Dr Siddharth Bhargava  2. Dr Malvika Iyer 3. Rujuta Diwekar 4. BeerBiceps (for articulation and positioning)

Good luck!

Karishma Mehta, @karimehta05 on Instagram, is a writer, photographer and founder & CEO at Humans of Bombay

From HT Brunch, February 13, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out