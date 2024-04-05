 Ladies’ knights: These women directors are building a fresh new masculinity - Hindustan Times
Ladies’ knights: These women directors are building a fresh new masculinity

ByUrvee Modwel
Apr 05, 2024 11:26 AM IST

If men on screen are warmer, chattier, more emotional and caring, it’s because women filmmakers behind the scenes are braver. Slowly, they’re making us realise that portraying a man as vulnerable might be the most daring plot twist after all

We know what happens sometimes when men write about women. Breasts, hips (even ponytails) sway as heroines go the mall or to war. Women characters serve only to push men’s journeys forward, to talk about men and disappear from the story after the item number. They rarely showcase the range of the female experience.

Women filmmakers tend to craft male characters who are vulnerable, exhausted, communicative, human. (Ashish Dass)
Tanuja Chandra decided she wanted to be a filmmaker three decades ago with Dushman (1998).
Chandra has made Sangharsh (1999), Zindaggi Rocks (2006), and Qarib Qarib Singlle (2017, above).
Alankrita Shrivastava says that women filmmakers present a better-rounded idea of masculinity.
Shrivastava co-wrote Made in Heaven, giving us the story of Arjun Mathur, a gay wedding-planner.
Supriya Sobti Gupta says that in a way, women provide their subjects with a judgement-free environment.
For Mumbai Mafia, Gupta spoke to Pradeep Sharma, a former cop who is now serving a life sentence.
