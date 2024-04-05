Ladies’ knights: These women directors are building a fresh new masculinity
Apr 05, 2024 11:26 AM IST
If men on screen are warmer, chattier, more emotional and caring, it’s because women filmmakers behind the scenes are braver. Slowly, they’re making us realise that portraying a man as vulnerable might be the most daring plot twist after all
We know what happens sometimes when men write about women. Breasts, hips (even ponytails) sway as heroines go the mall or to war. Women characters serve only to push men’s journeys forward, to talk about men and disappear from the story after the item number. They rarely showcase the range of the female experience.
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Share this article