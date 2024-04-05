Ladies’ knights: These women directors are building a fresh new masculinity

We know what happens sometimes when men write about women. Breasts, hips (even ponytails) sway as heroines go the mall or to war. Women characters serve only to push men’s journeys forward, to talk about men and disappear from the story after the item number. They rarely showcase the range of the female experience.

Women filmmakers tend to craft male characters who are vulnerable, exhausted, communicative, human. (Ashish Dass)