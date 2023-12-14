close_game
Listicle: 10 comedies that prove that women can make you laugh the hardest

Listicle: 10 comedies that prove that women can make you laugh the hardest

By Arshia Dhar
Dec 15, 2023

Girl, you’re cracking me up! These female-fronted are changing the idea of how women appear on screen

Joy Ride (2023). It all begins when Audrey’s (Ashley Park) business trip to Asia goes awry, and she seeks out her cheeky childhood bestie Lolo (Sherry Cola), her college bestie Kat (Stephanie Hsu), who’s also a Chinese soap star, and Lolo’s crazy cousin Deadeye (Sabrina Wu), to go on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure. The epic ride celebrates friendship, belonging, and what it truly means to find and love oneself.

Joy Ride (2023) celebrates friendship, belonging, and what it truly means to find and love oneself.
In Quiz Lady, Anne (Awkwafina) and her estranged sister Jenny (Sandra Oh) team up to help cover their mother’s gambling debts,.
Booksmart was directed by Olivia Wilde.
Do Revenge is a dark comedy, wherein two teenagers team up to take action against their tormentors.
Thank You for Coming was produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.
Shiva Baby is an American comedy film written and directed by Emma Seligman.
Four childhood friends reunite for a bachelorette trip in Veere Di Wedding.
Greta Gerwig’s Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question the world she lives in.
Amy Poehler directed Wine Country, about long time friends and past choices.
In Polite Society, Ria Khan believes she must save her older sister Lena from her impending wedding.
