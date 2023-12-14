Listicle: 10 comedies that prove that women can make you laugh the hardest

Joy Ride (2023). It all begins when Audrey’s (Ashley Park) business trip to Asia goes awry, and she seeks out her cheeky childhood bestie Lolo (Sherry Cola), her college bestie Kat (Stephanie Hsu), who’s also a Chinese soap star, and Lolo’s crazy cousin Deadeye (Sabrina Wu), to go on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure. The epic ride celebrates friendship, belonging, and what it truly means to find and love oneself.

