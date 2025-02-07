Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Listicle: 10 onscreen couples that should have been endgame

ByUrvee Modwel
Feb 07, 2025 02:13 PM IST

Viewers were basically robbed when these fan-fav characters didn’t end up together. These 10 almost-pairings hurt the most

Alizeh and Ayan. Unrequited love sucks. It sucked even more for Ayan and his BFF, in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) because they had this long build-up and so much subtle tension. They had more chemistry than the Ayan-Saba pairing. Also, it was love but it was also so much angst and yearning. They had history but they were just too hesitant to be together. So frustrating for the viewer. But such good cinema. Bring back peak KJo.

Ayan and his BFF, Alizeh, in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil had history but were just too hesitant to be together.
Ayan and his BFF, Alizeh, in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil had history but were just too hesitant to be together.
Imagine how sexy it would be if Klaus and Caroline from TVD got together.
Imagine how sexy it would be if Klaus and Caroline from TVD got together.
Why make Andy so wholesome if he was not going to end up with Haley on Modern Family?
Why make Andy so wholesome if he was not going to end up with Haley on Modern Family?
Everybody who watched English Vinglish was lowkey hoping for Shashi and Laurent to end up together.
Everybody who watched English Vinglish was lowkey hoping for Shashi and Laurent to end up together.
Jess and Rory should have been endgame. This is a hill we’ll die on.
Jess and Rory should have been endgame. This is a hill we’ll die on.
We didn’t even know we wanted Ruby and Otis to end up together until we saw them together.
We didn’t even know we wanted Ruby and Otis to end up together until we saw them together.
It could never happen, but we wish the The Priest and Fleabag became a couple.
It could never happen, but we wish the The Priest and Fleabag became a couple.
The Roy and Keeley breakup in Ted Lasso made no sense.
The Roy and Keeley breakup in Ted Lasso made no sense.
Eve and Villanelle were soulmates who had perfect disregard for the patriarchy.
Eve and Villanelle were soulmates who had perfect disregard for the patriarchy.
Elio and Oliver broke our hearts because they didn’t even start a relationship.
Elio and Oliver broke our hearts because they didn’t even start a relationship.
rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On