Listicle: 10 onscreen couples that should have been endgame

Alizeh and Ayan. Unrequited love sucks. It sucked even more for Ayan and his BFF, in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) because they had this long build-up and so much subtle tension. They had more chemistry than the Ayan-Saba pairing. Also, it was love but it was also so much angst and yearning. They had history but they were just too hesitant to be together. So frustrating for the viewer. But such good cinema. Bring back peak KJo.

Ayan and his BFF, Alizeh, in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil had history but were just too hesitant to be together.