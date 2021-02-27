“‘Made in Italy’ extends beyond fashion…”

In the India and Italy in the Future of Fashion panel, Alessandro Liberatori, the Director of ITA, New Delhi, stressed on how important fashion is for Italy, which is synonymous with exclusivity and uniqueness. “Italy is known for high-quality craftsmanship and luxury design worldwide since the beginning and this combined with sustainability values of recent times, contributes to a great part of the Italian economy. “Made in Italy” extends much beyond most world-famous fashion brands.” He also noted the opportunities that Italian brands can have in a growing fashion market like India with insights and market analytics.

Whereas, Erika Andreetta, Partner of PwC Italia furthered his point by stressing on how India is one of the most important markets for fashion in the times to come, with it being valued at $93billion industry by 2025. She also noted the hurdles, challenges and the entry points for Italian brands, specifically luxury brands, in the Indian market.

From HT Brunch, February 28, 2021

