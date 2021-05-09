Men’s style and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: 20 for the 20s!

Decoding the lead look

Hair: Medium length spikes on top. Styled with some long - lasting wet look gel that has a strong hold.

Brows: Bushy and trimmed to look shapely and defined.

Face: Clean shaved, smooth and blemish free.

Lips: Buffed, clean and fresh.

When boys become men, they should start a grooming and self-care regime. This is what you should be doing:

1. Use a shampoo and conditioner

This 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner has been specially formulated for men and creates a rich lather

The MITCH Double Hitter Two-In-One shampoo and conditioner offers the benefits of two products in one packaging.

Soaps are meant for the body and are only ok to use on your hair on an emergency basis. Start a regular hair care regime early to ensure you don’t have bad hair days when you get older. Shampoo your hair daily or a minimum of thrice a week. Follow this with a conditioner.

Better still and to save on buying or carrying two products, I recommend the wash and condition MITCH Double Hitter 2-in-1 shampoo & conditioner. This product has been specially formulated for men and creates a rich lather and leaves the hair full and healthy-looking. The conditioning ingredients make your hair tangle free with a soft and light finish. Leaves your hair feeling good, with a mild fresh scent.

2.Identify your ‘go to’ styling products

Narrow down on a styling product based on your hairstyle, texture, length, and climate. I normally recommend water-based gels as they suit most hair types and styles. The product is easy to use and even easier to remove. Use matt gum or styling pastes only as necessary and when the weather supports it. Styling serums are useful for men with longer hair.

3.Get rid of facial hair

Not everyone looks good with a beard, moustache, stubble, or goatee. The safest bet for any young man is to sport a clean shaved look. This has its advantages: your job interviews will be a sweep because you will look well-groomed and be perceived as being more trustworthy and convincing by both your employers as well as the girls or boys you are out to impress.

4.Wash those sheets and towels more often than you do

Grooming isn’t just about what fragrances, soaps, body washes and razors you use; it’s about everything that touches the body. Do not sleep on unlaundered sheets night after night or use damp & old towels day after day. To prevent rashes and breakouts, ditch the dingy old towels and keep your sheets clean.

5.Remove the hair in the nose and ears

You may start noticing hair where you never had it before; more specifically the nostrils and ears. Be sure to cut or trim, not pluck hair in these areas. It’s safest to use a blunt facial hair scissor or trimmer.

6.Cut your hair more frequently

Once you get into the adult world, it’s time to get frequent haircuts and to consider exactly what hairstyle you want, and then commit to it. Remember, you should be in control of how your hair looks, and not the other way around.

7.Manage your body hair

Trimming and shaving of body hair can be a choice or a necessity, depending on how hairy you are and how you prefer to be. Whether you have a thick natural coat or you are as smooth as the day you were born, it is important to do some research before you take a razor or a trimmer to a region other than your face.

8.Try to smell good

As you mature, a nice cologne can go a long way to make the right impression. You are better off not wearing anything at all than slathering yourself in low quality products. If you can’t yet afford to invest in a quality fragrance, then let a quality deodorant (stick or spray) do the trick.

9.Watch your back

Men are very good at admiring themselves from the front. But make sure you take a look at your back as well. Some of the best-groomed men often don’t pay any attention to their less accessible side. I suggest you look out for unwanted hair, pimples, spots and blemishes in a two sided mirror, then fix the problem as necessary.

10.Take time with your shave

Razor burn afflicts men who take a ‘too-fast-too-furious’ approach to shaving. Ensure to leave time in your routine for a slow, steady and careful morning shave. Follow my pre and post shaving tips to look as smooth and clean shaved as possible.

11.Focus on your eyes

You are likely to be overworked (and sometimes tired) in your twenties. Look out for dark, baggy circles, veiny red streaks and premature wrinkles around the eyes. A good night’s sleep, plenty of hydration and limiting exposure to screens, can keep your eyes looking and feeling fresh.

12. Start using a face mask

The face pack helps in deep pore cleaning

The natural charcoal face pack by DEYGA helps in deep pore cleaning.

No, face packs aren’t only for women but anyone who has skin! Use a natural or clay based formulation once a week to deep clean the pores and tighten the skin. If you start in your early 20’s, you will look at least ten years younger, by the time you are 40. Plus, you won’t have adult acne or skin that looks tired or fatigued.

I tried the Charcoal face pack from Deyga and found it extremely effective with unclogging the pores and giving a fresh clean look to the skin. Use once weekly.

13. Stay oil free

Toners help remove surface dirt, grime and also prevent acne. Especially useful for those of you who have combination or oily skin. Just a take a few drops on a ball of cotton and wipe the forehead, nose and the rest of the face (excluding the area around the eyes). Repeat twice weekly and ideally do this at the end of the day.

14. Make your lips more kissable

Chap stick and lip balm are essential for men, both for protecting their lips from harsh winter winds and the effects of smoking. Biting and licking your lips only makes them worse. Your best bet is to go with a no-frills lip balm. Use only at night and never during the day.

15. Get a grooming upgrade

Pay attention to the hair that has always been there, but has long been ignored. Eyebrow and neck hair is a constant for men of all shapes, sizes, and levels of hairiness. Trim or shape as necessary. When you are giving yourself a close shave, you may also want to take care of hair growing under the ears. Details matter and go a long way in making you look even better than you do.

16. Moisturise like never before

The hypoallergenic, non - greasy face and body lotion works for most skin types

The hypoallergenic, non - greasy face and body lotion from CETAPHIL is very effective and suitable for all skin types.

Use moisturisers wherever there is skin! Start at the forehead and end at the toes. Choose heavy duty but light moisturisers that target the face, body as well as the hands and feet.

My new personal favourite and recommendation would be the fragrance free face and body moisturising lotion from Cetaphil. It works effectively through the day (or night) and has a non-greasy formulation that does not clog the pores or irritate the skin. Leaves the skin looking and feeling both smooth and hydrated.

17. Follow grooming advice

Just as you ask your mechanic about your car and a doctor about your health, you should ask image consultants, grooming experts and skin care professionals for advice and listen to what they have to say (or write about). They are there to offer advice that will help you step up your grooming game.

18. Work that body

Of course working out is the best way to have a good looking body, but it is also a vital part of good grooming. Working out tones every part of your body and will lead to a more youthful look. A healthy diet and workout routine will lead to a fresher, younger looking face and tighter skin as well.

19. Don’t be scared or nervous

The trendy and versatile shorts from are great for a variety of sports and fitness activities

The trendy and versatile shorts from JAKED (available on shopaholicsonline) are great for a variety of sports and fitness activities.

Biting your nails, grinding your teeth, and other responses to your daily stresses are not only bad for your mental health, but also take a toll on the way you look. Find a way to manage all that the world throws at you by either meditating, yoga, dancing, walking or going for a jog or run.

If you are doing any of these activities, I suggest picking up the ultra-sexy and very versatile sports shorts from Jaked. These trendy stretchable shorts have a compressed inner layer and a breathable outer layer and look just as good, as they feel.

20. Invest wisely in products

You are young and probably have a limited budget. Before you fill your bathroom or dresser with every lotion, oil, and body wash under the sun, think about what you need. Buy and use grooming products that work well for you. Follow this column to know what, when and how to use.

The author is an image, style and grooming consultant and trainer.

From HT Brunch, May 9, 2021

