Men’s style and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Groomed for spring

Decoding the lead look:

Hair: Short and faded on the sides, medium length on the centre and top which has been neatly combed onto one side.

Brows: Thick, bushy, and natural.

Face: A one day old, neat stubble.

Lips: Thick, fresh, and hydrated.

The scalp

Prepare both the hair and scalp. Restore the hairs moisture levels, which may have got depleted by using hot water in winter, by oiling your hair. Oiling your hair once a week is sufficient and will ensure both the scalp and the strands stay hydrated and nourished.

Use a trusted and effective oil, ideally an organic, natural or ayurvedic formulation that will condition the hair.

Using extra oil does not lead to extra benefits. Remember, there is only that much oil that can be absorbed. Anything more, will lead to the pores getting clogged and lead to unwanted skin and hair related issues.

The hair

Shampoo your hair a minimum of thrice a week, if not daily. Use a mild and natural formulation. Follow with the use of an effective conditioner. Both products must be from the same brand, so they work well together.

If you have had a long day staying out, then you must shampoo your hair before you sleep. This will ensure your scalp and hair stays clean as you sleep. This is a must do for those of you who use oil or any styling product. Keeping the pores clean and allowing them to breathe prevents hair fall and breakage of hair.

In terms of styling, shorter and medium length hair is far more manageable than longer hair. If you do have a longer length, you could tie your hair up or better still push back and allow the strands to fall loosely behind the ears.

The body

Prevent build-up of sweat and keep the pores light, airy and ventilated. Use natural and mild shower gels and face wash to keep the skin blemish and stress free. Use a shower gel or natural soap to clean the skin. Start using a face wash about twice daily. Remember, the soap you use on your body should never be used on your face! Most commercial soaps tend to dry the skin out. If your skin is prone to acne, use a formulation for oily skin. If your skin is dry, use one that adds moisture while nourishing and conditioning the skin.

You may use warm water for an invigorating shower or bath. Using very hot water, is not always the best thing to do, as it can dry out your skin even further.

Wipe well after a shower – use two towels if you must. If you have issues with stale smell on the feet, put a little talcum powder before you put your socks on. Keep the neck and face clear of talcum powder, as it tends to collect sweat and grime.

Moisturise

Moisturise both the face and body. Finish those jars of heavy-duty moisturisers that you may have bought and used in winter You will not be needing them in summer, and they surely won’t last you till next winter.

Use a water-based moisturiser at night, just before you sleep. This should always be done on a clean face. Moisturisers don’t just nourish the skin, but reduce visible signs of ageing, stretch marks, and lighten fine lines. They also condition and revive the skin.

If you smoke or frequently have cracked or chapped lips, use a heavy-duty lip balm. Lip balms should be applied at night, as exposure to sun can melt the product as well as darken the lips further and burn them out.

Anti-ageing

Use a water-based body milk or lotion for your body. Target the problem areas – elbows, knees, and knuckles. To remove stretch marks, treat the area with some coco or shea butter.

To prevent wrinkles and reduce visible signs of ageing, you need to moisturise and nourish your skin. As they can attract dust, dirt particles and soak up the sun, moisturisers should as a rule, always be used on a clean face at night. As cold winds can make the skin look weather beaten, ensure to keep your skin well hydrated. Splash some room temperature water, twice or thrice daily to moisten and refresh the skin.

I also suggest finding a serum that has been designed to match the requirements of your skin. Serums have now replaced facial creams as the go to product in your daily skincare regime. Ideally you should use serums on a clean face, just before bedtime.

Personal care

If you are naturally very hairy you may trim any unwanted body hair. Areas not to miss are underarms, chest, legs, and thighs. Trimming your body hair will bring excessive sweating under control by allowing your skin to breathe and ventilate. If you have facial hair, keep the skin surface clean and hydrated. An itchy layer of skin under your beard is a sign that the skin needs to be taken care of and maintained. Trim the beard shorter than normal, or better still shave it off completely.

Generously use a deodorant stick and / or a deodorant spray. Ensure to apply the stick under the arms and spray over your chest. Check the alcohol content of the spray or stick and ensure that it does not smell too acidic.

Ensure to go in for your monthly manicures and pedicures. Taking care of hands and feet are just as important. Besides looking good, they will feel soft, fresh, and supple.

Pre-spring grooming products

1.Herbal Hair Colour by Indalo

The hair colours by Indalo contain natural ingredients which nourish your hair

The range of these natural hair colours provides deep nourishment & conditioning of the hair with ingredients like Hibiscus, Amla, Baheda and Shikakai powder. Available in shades from soft black to rose brown. Suitable for all age groups and hair types.

2.Black hair oil by EGA

The effective cold weather sesame seed black hair oil by EGA

This pure sesame seed black oil is an Ayurvedic formulation which helps fight premature greying of hair, reduces hair fall, prevents baldness, and promotes hair growth. Apply while massaging into the scalp, at least once weekly.

3.Natural hair gel and cream by Arata

The all-natural styling combo from Arata

These two innovative hairstyling products have been formulated with the nurturing, plant-based goodness of organic flaxseed, olive oil, and coconut oil extracts. The perfect substitute for chemical laden products. Apply on damp hair.

4.Daily cleanser by The Tribe Concepts

The organic skin cleanser by The Tribe Concepts has the power of three skin care regimes in one product

This incredible 3-in-1 (cleanser, scrub & mask) is made with wild turmeric root, neem leaves, sun-dried rose petals. The benefits include brightening, spot reduction, tan & blackhead removal. Use once or twice weekly.

5.The range of serums by Kimirica

The botanical range of super serums by Kimirica

Always choose a serum based on the needs of your skin. Pick from one of these three powerful plant-based serums. There’s one for firmer, younger skin, another for radiance and the third, a botanical hydrator that may be used on both the skin & hair.

6.Blue light repair facial serum by Nourish Mantra

The bluelight repair serum by Nourish Mantra restores damage done by overexposure to screens

This all-new anti-photoaging serum works wonders in rejuvenating skin, gives a brighter-looking tone, free from dark spots, scars, and hyperpigmentation. Suitable for all skin types.

7.Vanyamrutam body lotion by Amrutam

The Ayurvedic and nourishing body lotion from Amrutam

This Ayurvedic body lotion harnesses the goodness of ingredients like Lotus, Chironji, and Devdaru to hydrate, nourish the skin and improves its elasticity. It reduces hyperpigmentation and promises to reverse signs of ageing. Use daily.

8.Ittar by the house of Kastoor

Gender neutral ittar from the house of Kastoor

Ittar’s are traditional, alcohol-free, long-lasting fragrances. They have been revived with a modern twist in these carefully curated formulations. Choose from an assortment of scents from woody to Oudh. Apply on your pulse points based on the occasion and mood.

Four must have grooming gadgets:

1.The body and back shaver, and trimmer by WK Life

The long multipurpose shaver and trimmer by WK Life is ideal for those hard-to-reach areas

This, 14.3 inches collapsible body shaver is ideal for your back. You have an option of choosing between two blade sizes (short and long) and its light weight and foldable option makes it ideal to travel with. My pick if you want to get rid of than unwanted carpet of hair on your back!

2.Ballistic luxury gift box by Zlade

The perfect trimmer for your ‘man assets’ by Zlade

This set includes an innovative ballistic manscaping trimmer for your privates, a men’s intimate wash (which kills dirt) and an intimate cologne gel (to stay odour free). The trimmer for men has been specifically designed to gently shave the most intimate parts of your body.

3.Facial hair trimmer by Bombay Shaving Company

The facial hair trimmer by Bombay Shaving Company has multiple blade settings

Use this to trim your facial hair with precision, especially around your sideburns, moustache, neck, and beard. It has long lasting, non-rusting stainless steel blades with 20-length settings. The product comes with a USB charging cable, a cleaning brush, oil bottle, and two combs.

4.Dyson Supersonic hair dryer

The supersonic hair dryer from Dyson prevents extreme heat damage and protects the natural sheen of your hair

I strongly recommend this amazing and powerful, yet gentle dryer from Dyson as it produces a high pressure, high velocity jet of controlled air for fast drying and precision styling. This may be used for medium to long length of hair and is a must have for those of you who like to style their hair to perfection easily and effortlessly. A must have for every grooming conscious man.

The author is an image, style, grooming and etiquette consultant and trainer.

From HT Brunch, January 16, 2022

