Men’s Style and Grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Men at play

Decoding the lead look

Hair: Faded on the sides and uneven in-between.

Brows: Bushy and plucked at the centre and ends.

Face: Trimmed, neat, sharp, and well defined two-day old stubble.

Lips: Fresh and hydrated.

Others: Navy blue lounge wear pants.

Ten quick Fixes to get lucky

1.Manscape: Based on your personal preferences or that of your partner, trim or remove the body hair as, where and if necessary. You may use a hair clipper or a hair removal cream. Removing excessive hair will make your skin more sensitive to touch, as well as allow it to dry out when you get sweaty.

2.Nice hands & even better feet: Ensure the tips of the nails are cut, filed and smooth so they don’t scratch. If you can, pamper yourself with a good manicure and pedicure so your hands and feet look and feel good.

3.Address Facial Hair: A clean look works best. Use a new blade for a close shave. Use an after-shave balm or moisturiser thereafter. If you yet prefer to sport a beard, ensure it’s been trimmed to look sharp, and well maintained. Cut long and poky strands as they won’t feel good against your partner’s skin.

4.Target the extra growth: Pluck and shape the brows, especially the centre and ends to open the eye area and give your face an angular cut. Snip the long strands of hair that stick out from your nose and ears. When you get close, you don’t want your partner to see details they shouldn’t.

5.Groom the face: Apply an effective face mask to remove dirt, sweat, grime and pollutants. Leave the masque on until dry, then wash off. Follow this with a face scrub to remove dead skin, blackheads and give the skin a polished look. If you have oily skin, apply toner on a cotton ball and wipe the face with it, especially the forehead and nose. This makes the skin look squeaky clean. Finish off with a moisturiser.

6.Work the body: Use a fresh smelling shower gel and avoid using soaps, which dry your skin out. Wipe well after a shower then apply a quick absorbing, light body lotion which could either be fragrance free or have an after smell (not taste) that you and your date may like. Ensure it soaks into the skin, before you get dressed so your skin feels soft, but not greasy.

7.Style your hair: If you have the time, get a haircut or trim done. Better still, get a smoothening hair treatment so your hair feels good when your date runs their fingers through it. Style your hair using a non-sticky styling product. Remember you need to look desirable, so choose a style that’s not too dramatic, but makes you feel good and brings out your best feature(s).

8.Smell nice: Use a deodorant roll on under the arms, then generously spray a water-based deodorant on the chest and back - directly in contact with the skin, but from about six inches away. Brush your teeth well, making them look as clean and spotless as possible. Use a mouthwash to kill any stale smell, especially that of tobacco, alcohol, and your last meal.

9.Eat Right: Build stamina and energy by eating protein rich foods or plant-based supplements so you don’t have to reach out for the ‘blue pill’. Hydrate by drinking enough water so you don’t smell foul when you sweat it out.

10.The finishing touches: Choose a good long lasting sensual fragrance. It should blend perfectly with the natural chemistry of your body. Apply one or two sprays each time on your pulse points and neck. Do a self-grooming check from head to toe, carry protection, lube and whatever else that excites you or your partner!

A review of grooming products to use before date night

1.Plant protein

The Plant Protein by ONELIFE boosts muscle strength, immunity, and vitality

This plant protein powder is a blend of peas, brown rice, moong & quinoa Available in mocha and banana caramel variants. Add to water or milk to build strength and stamina, when and as necessary.

2.Hair care

Neem & Sage shampoo, conditioner, and hair mask combo by ATULYA gives a soothing sensation that leaves your scalp and hair feeling clean and fresh

This three - step formulation has specific medicinal benefits and anti-fungal properties that help remove dandruff, control flaky appearance, and reduce inflammation of the scalp. Leaves the hair feeling clean, without frizz and very manageable.

3.Keratin treatment

The Canvoline, formaldehyde free Keratin treatment by STREAX PROFESSIONAL leaves your hair feeling smooth and soft

This is not a self-use home product, and you must visit a salon to get this treatment done by a trained and trusted professional. It is best done on frizzy, damaged hair and is ideal for those of you with long or shoulder length hair. Test and check for any adverse reactions before use.

4.Hair tonic

The hair density tonic by THE EARTH COLLECTIVE nourishes the scalp to make follicles stronger.

This is not an instant density product but will get you there slowly and surely. It claims to promote hair growth and reduce hair fall. It does, however, make the hair feel fuller, thicker, and healthier by working deep at the roots. Just spray, then massage into the scalp.

5.Facial care

The facial care range by KIEHLS has excellent skin care benefits

The face wash cleans effectively and helps with smoother, hydrated skin. It leaves the skin feeling refreshed. The heavy-duty facial cream is lightweight; and makes the skin smoother, softer, and with a visible glow. The natural toner is cooling and cleans both the surface and pores. Use the eye cream (mature men only) at night, to lighten the area and prevent fine lines.

6.Multi step facial care

The skincare range from AMINU is designed to improve skin health, deliver healing treatments that target inflammations, environmental damage, pigmentation, aging and acne

The antioxidant-based serum stimulates collaged production, reduces sun damage, and helps in restructuring the skin. The Himalayan salt-based face scrub contains moisturising oils that work effectively to polish the skin. The Bio-Retinol Cream has a rich, creamy, non-greasy texture which penetrates easily into the skin to diminish signs of ageing.

7.Electric toothbrush

The Colgate Proclinical 500R electric toothbrush by COLGATE has a handy two-minute timer featuring a quadrant pacer that switches off automatically and comes in a useful travel case

This sleek, multi-function electric toothbrush has dual brushing modes; daily clean (30,000 strokes/min) and gentle clean (20,000 strokes/min). Easy to use and cleans very effectively all around. Use both AM and PM.

8.Face mask

The Orange & Neem handmade facial ubtan by TVACHAMRIT has anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties which help in soothing irritated and acne-prone skin.

This face mask is excellent for fighting and reducing acne. It cleanses your skin and removes the build-up of sebum and dirt. The Vitamin C rich orange powder gives an even tone and helps in lightening and healing scars and acne marks.

9.Gold facial

The 24K gold face mask by GOYA BASICS stimulates blood circulation & oxygen supply to the skin

This gold foil infused face mask has powerful anti-aging benefits, helps firm, lift, brighten, and calm the skin while providing an opulent glow. Apply once weekly or as necessary.

10.Face scrub

The Oxy D Tan face scrub by Skin Solutions O3+ polishes the skin, deep cleanses your pores and effectively removes an unwanted tan

This advanced tan removal scrub helps in exfoliating and removing dry flaky skin. Its natural formula works well to remove stubborn blackheads and results in fresher, brighter looking skin.

11.Facial moisturiser

The Ghrit Aarti Skin Salve by GLOBAL BEAUTY SECRETS contains natural Almond, Rose, Geranium, Sandalwood & Primrose oil, and cow ghee

This creamy emulsion rejuvenates the skin with its nourishing blend. It promotes a smoother, calmer complexion. The ingredients work as a moisturiser and keep the skin supple, and soft. Use daily, on a clean face ideally just before bedtime.

12.Lip balm

The rose & pomegranate lip balm by OHRIA AYURVEDA provides quick lip repair, hydrating nourishment and protection against dryness and darkening

This intensively nourishing lip formulation brightens and restores the natural colour of your lips. It is infused with the goodness of fresh ingredients such as pomegranate, rose extract, bees wax, almond oil, jaggery, kokum butter & pure cold pressed oils. Feels just as good as it smells.

13. Body yogurt

The Berry & Shea body yogurt by CIEL are best suited for dry skin and can be used all year round because of their non-greasy texture

These body yogurts strengthen and hydrate the skin’s outer layer, have a non-sticky formulation, get easily absorbed on application and leave behind a smooth, supple finish.

14.Bath oil

The Rose & Geranium and Sandal & Vanilla Bath Oils by INATUR rejuvenate, relax, and cleanse your skin

These sensual bath oils pamper, nourish, and moisturise your skin. Both have a strong, long-lasting fragrance. Apply just after your shower. Suitable for all skin types and age groups.

15.After bath oil

The Oudh dry mist oil by SKIN WORKS is lightweight and gets absorbed quickly into the skin.

This body oil tightens and soothes rough skin. Prevents premature ageing while nourishing the skin and provides long term hydration. Spray on your body, after a bath.

16. Fragrance

The Silver Edition Evoke fragrance by AJMAL is perfect for an intimate evening or long-lasting night

This uplifting spicy woody fragrance has top notes of bergamot and cardamom with a refreshing masculine smell. Also contains amber, cedarwood and musk. Has a long-lasting aroma.

Life + Style - Light Up

The range of soy candles from RAD LIVING smell great and set the mood for different occasions.

Create the perfect ambience with candles

These ‘truth bombs’ candles with quirky messages on them, create an uplifting ambience to any date or occasion. Each variant has been created with premium handpicked fragrances which have been hand-poured into reusable glass jars. The candles are long lasting and will make the room smell good before, during and even after your night of passion.

The author is an image, style, grooming and etiquette consultant and trainer.

From HT Brunch, February 13, 2022

