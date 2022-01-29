Men’s Style and Grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Spring style

Decoding the lead look:

Hair: Medium length and textured.

Brows: Thick, straight, and natural.

Face: Clean shaved

Lips: Fresh and hydrated.

Others: Navy blue zipper jacket, vest, and jeans.

Key trends

Looks: Urban, street & leisure.

Colour: Navy blue dominates. Pastels replaced by bright neon’s.

Structure: Relaxed comfort fit meets a semi structured silhouette.

Elements: Nautical, medical and adventure influences.

Features: Functionality, durability and sustainability.

10 Must have garments

1.Home wear: printed colourful boxer shorts

The trendy digitally printed boxers from SEXY BEAST are in bright vibrant colours with multiple pockets and come prewashed for extra softness

Express yourself with the boxers of your choice. Choose bright colours or vibrant prints, but ensure the fabrics are soft and breathable. Boxers should feel like second skin and be neither rigid nor starched.

2. Lounge wear: Scrubs

The antimicrobial range of scrubs from C - GUARD have multiple pockets, an elastic belt with a drawstring and come in an assortment of colours and are extremely comfortable and functional

Scrubs can be styled to not look clinical. Mix and match the tops and lowers to experiment with colours to prevent them from looking like a medical uniform. Wear scrubs that are not too baggy or tight, but yet form-fitting. Accessorise with a pair of sports shoes.

3. Casual wear: Sweatshirts with sweatpants

The chic sweatshirts and sweat pants from CREATURES OF HABIT have a modern, tapered fit which gives your body a fluid, yet fitted shape and form

Sweatshirts and sweatpants can make you look athletic, casual, and chic. Sweatshirts look best plain, with a round neck. Sweatpants used to be streetwear but are now casualwear. They can either be dressed up or dressed down. Both are wardrobe essentials for the entire year ahead. They are made using the softest, breathable Pima Cotton fabric for incredible comfort.

4. Leisure wear: Polo tops

The slim fit polos from HILLTOP POLOS come in an assortment of neck styles including open collars, zippers, and conventional buttons as well as half or full sleeve

Polo tops are extremely versatile and can be worn on their own or under light jackets and blazers. Team them up with corduroy pants, jeans, casual trousers, or knee length shorts. Play around with styles and colours to make them look different each time you wear them.

5. Athleisurewear: sporty hooded suits

The ultra-soft, trendy and luxurious French terry hoodie in navy and white with an overlap neck, contrast piping, zipper and rib at the hem by DASH AND DOT

Casual wear with a sporty edge is here to stay. Look out for unconventional design elements, contrasting colours and soft fabrics that feel good and cling close to the body. A good hoodie should be fitted enough to follow the drape of the torso. It can be worn on its own or under a light jacket. A must have for style conscious men.

6. Outdoor dressing: pop up colour jackets

The lightweight bright durable yellow puffer jacket from THE SOULED STORE has deep pockets and thick lining. Ideal as outdoor gear

A puffer zipper jacket to keep you snug and protected from the wind. Pick a bright eye-catching colour to contrast with the season’s dominant blue palette. Wear this over a pair of jeans and a full sleeve top. Unzip a little when the weather permits.

: denim shirts

The custom tailored, high quality ‘made to order’ blue denim shirt from BOMBAY SHIRT COMPANY is made with soft, lightweight, yet durable cotton

A denim shirt can layered or left open; the possibilities are endless. The trick to making a double denim look work, is nailing the correct contrast and shades of denim. Ideally, you want different shades of denim together. Whether you tuck your shirt in or not should be based on the time, place and occasion you are wearing it to. It has a spread collar, single button cuffs and a French placket. Feels just as good as it looks.

8. Semi casual: Cardigans

The fashionable lightweight, Indigo sweat cardigan from UNIQLO has a relaxed fit and is versatile to be worn in the day or evening

Cardigans are an alternative to jackets and sweaters and are flexible to be worn just as easily with jeans as they are with chinos. They tend to be unconstructed, with a casual feel. They allow you to layer your look and can be worn over tops, collared tees as well as shirts.

9. Early Evening: digital print shirts

The digital seasonal collection from DENNISON includes paisley and floral, digital prints for an early evening date or party

A paisley or floral printed shirt is ideal for the after-hours. Pick a dark colour base and fabrics that are either matt or sheen. Ensure the buttons match the shirt and don’t contrast with the base colour.

10. Dressy occasions: Fusion clothing

The sophisticated and rich self-design, well fitted, knee length achkan with a mandarin collar from MANYAVAR with white pencil pants will make you stand out in a crowd

A well-tailored or custom-made Achkan for occasions that demand it. Contrast the colours (darker on top, lighter below). Dress the achkan with a broch or pocket square. I suggest slim or straight lowers.

10 Spring accessories

On your eyes

The everyday, square type z pair of Zayn Malik signature range of sunglasses from ARNETTE have a young, trendy, urban look and feel

The trend: Oversized sunglasses

Dress your eyes with a pair of blue tint sunglasses to offset your predominantly blue spring wardrobe. Trends favour prints and patterns on the frame over solid colours.

I recommend: This pair of printed frames which will accentuate the dominant colour of the season. They look and feel sturdy and will keep up with your active lifestyle.

On your shoulder

Navy blue canvas and leather work bag by QUICK BROWN FOX. Available at JAYPORE

The trend: multi material man bags

A smart and functional bag to carry your essentials to a meeting or a day trip. Blue is the new black and will neutralise both your grey/black or brown/blue wardrobe.

I recommend: This very smart and functional high quality handcrafted leather and canvas business bag which is roomy enough for a 15” laptop. It has multiple pockets and can be handheld or placed over or across your shoulder.

Over your back

The sturdy, multi zip and multi compartment stylish waterproof bag by TOKIKE will make heads turn wherever you go

The trend: multicolour backpacks

Add some vibrancy and colour to the bags you carry to lift or contrast what you are wearing. Look out for oversized bags that can move your world with you.

I recommend: Carrying this all-weather block colour bag inspired by Piet Mondrian’s paintings to make heads turn. It has a comfortable cushioned back, a laptop sleeve and multi pockets to ensure you can live and work while on the move.

In your pocket

The eye-catching hand painted leather wallet from PAUL ADAMS

The trend: offbeat wallets

Wallets are yet in use and are an important man accessory. Jazz them up with some colour, textures or even a painted picture!

I recommend: This colourful hand painted wallet which depicts a sky, seen through a mesh of leaves showing the transition from winter to spring. The wallet itself is sleek and has multiple pockets and sections.

On your wrist

The trend: leisure watches

The men’s green dial, full skeleton automatic watch by TIMEX has a unique case-lug design

A conventional old school watch to watch to wear to brunches, weekend trips and the golf club. Ensure the watch rests securely on your wrist and just under the cuff your day jacket or cardigan.

I recommend: This watch has a smart, functional look with extremely modern features. There is a large automatic movement, deep green display which is offset by high quality rich brown leather straps that hold a stainless-steel case. Ideal for day or leisurewear.

The trend: functional smartwatches

The smart watch from JUST CORSECA has a large changeable display and a long battery life

A multi-function smart watch to monitor your exercise and wellbeing is a must have for active men.

I recommend: The smartwatch is designed to keep an eye on your fitness and health, monitor your heart rate, count steps, track calories, record sleep patterns, blood oxygen levels, and more.

On your feet

The cruelty-free, lightweight, and comfortable Merino wool shoes from METRO

The trend: Recycled shoes

If you have a collection of footwear, it’s time to think of the environmental impact of the pairs you discard. I suggest long lasting durable footwear which are versatile enough to be worn on multiple occasions.

I recommend: This smart natural range made from Merino wool and recycled plastic bottles; that decompose naturally without harming the environment.

On your dresser

The sleek three-watch cylindrical leather watch case from THE LEATHER STORY is both compact and functional

The trend: Watch boxes

A durable watch case to keep your collection safe, secure and dust free.

I recommend: The three-watch case that saves space and looks good placed on your dresser.

In your bag

The smart and classic bi-fold travel wallet and tag by THE LEATHER STORY

A functional travel case for your travel essentials as and when travel reopens.

I recommend: A multi pocket and secure travel case and a tag to identify your man bag.

Life + Style

Your surroundings an extension of your personal style

Under your feet

The elegant, handmade, midnight blue self-design rug from OBEETEE CARPETS will add a sophisticated edge to your home or office

Deep royal tones of blue on your upholstery, linen, and flooring (more specifically rugs and carpets) will add a rich and dressy look to your surroundings. The colour adds a masculine feeling of both power and authority.

My pick: This amazing distressed self-textured rug in tones of midnight blue has a lustrous surface, achieved through one-of-a-kind weaving techniques. Looks elegant, feels beautiful to touch and is extremely well finished.

The author is an image, style, grooming and etiquette consultant and trainer.

From HT Brunch, January 30, 2022

