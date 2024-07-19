 Mum, dad, camera, me: How influencers are changing their privacy settings - Hindustan Times
Mum, dad, camera, me: How influencers are changing their privacy settings

ByTanisha Saxena
Jul 19, 2024 09:18 AM IST

Content creation is fun when the whole family is on camera. But lines blur, kids change and private moments rarely stay private. Here’s where some mums draw the line

We started off solo. In quiet bedrooms the world over, people faced their webcams by themselves, sharing gaming advice, beauty tips, school-bullying experiences. One by one, other members of the family popped into the frame. Ageing-but-wrinkle-free moms offered proof that sunscreen works. Gamers tried out the new GTA with the kids, commenting on consoles and competition. Babies in parenting videos grew up as we watched.

Actor Sameera Reddy shares glimpses of her kids’ lives on social media.
Actor Sameera Reddy shares glimpses of her kids’ lives on social media.
As Shreya Mitra’s son grew older, she dialled back his presence on social media.
As Shreya Mitra’s son grew older, she dialled back his presence on social media.
Ragendu KR doesn’t follow a schedule. She posts whenever she feels like it.
Ragendu KR doesn’t follow a schedule. She posts whenever she feels like it.
Reddy occasionally shares playful Reels of her children and mother-in-law, Manjri Varde.
Reddy occasionally shares playful Reels of her children and mother-in-law, Manjri Varde.
Content creator Maia Knight no longer shows her kids’ faces because of privacy concerns.
Content creator Maia Knight no longer shows her kids’ faces because of privacy concerns.
