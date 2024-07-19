Mum, dad, camera, me: How influencers are changing their privacy settings

We started off solo. In quiet bedrooms the world over, people faced their webcams by themselves, sharing gaming advice, beauty tips, school-bullying experiences. One by one, other members of the family popped into the frame. Ageing-but-wrinkle-free moms offered proof that sunscreen works. Gamers tried out the new GTA with the kids, commenting on consoles and competition. Babies in parenting videos grew up as we watched.

Actor Sameera Reddy shares glimpses of her kids’ lives on social media.