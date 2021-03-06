IND USA
Dino Morea clicks a selfie in bed for this HT Brunch column
“Never keep secrets… communicate!” says Dino Morea

The actor talks about his new habit of rubbing lavender essence oil on his forehead and elbows at night to enhance sleep, being a voracious reader and describes himself as #Sexycool in an intimate chat
By Dinesh Raheja
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:11 PM IST

An actor and anonymity make strange bedfellows. After going under the quilt for five years (barring a reality show and the Tamil/Malayalam bilingual film Solo), former supermodel Dino Morea has stirred out of his self-imposed slumber to work in three web series in quick succession – Mentalhood and Hostages in 2020, and Tandav in 2021.

The actor refuses to share the three things nobody knows about him, yet he does make us privy to some intimate details about his life… his proclivity for scented oils and wearing tiny boxers to bed when the summer heat gets the better of him.

List three things nobody knows about you.

The three things nobody knows about me will remain unspoken, because I don’t want to reveal them. (chuckles)

Do you like watching TV in the bedroom?

Yes. I enjoy watching a couple of movies or a web series before I sleep. I loved watching The Queen’s Gambit (2020).

What do you read in bed?

I’m a voracious reader. At the moment, I’m reading 21 Lessons for the 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari, Barack Obama’s autobiography, and have just got Dr Joe Dispenza’s book about life and manifestation.

One relationship rule you always follow...?

Don’t hold back your feelings, don’t keep secrets – communicate.

What is the coolest thing about being an actor?

You’re not being you, you become somebody else with conviction.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#Sexycool.

Bedside stories

A bedtime habit you have recently developed?

I rub a lavender essence oil on my forehead and elbows. It enhances sleep.

What’s your favourite breakfast in bed?

Chai, croissants and fruit.

Your preferred side of the bed?

A part of the mattress has taken my body shape! Sides don’t matter. I like a good mattress. Period.

What’s on your bedside table?

My rosary, a pillow mist, a statue of Lord Ganesha and Jesus, and aroma candles.

The last thing you do before going to bed?

I say a small prayer of gratitude for a lovely today and a beautiful tomorrow.

This or that?

Pani puri with masala water or vodka?

Pani puri with masala water. I don’t care much for vodka.

Morning jogs or gymming at night?

A morning jog gets my blood flowing.

Candour or diplomacy?

Diplomacy.

Football or cricket?

Football, football, football. Cricket is a lot about waiting.

From HT Brunch, March 7, 2021

