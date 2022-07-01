Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Nostalgia with Aamir Ali: “At 22, I painted my car red because I couldn’t afford a Ferrari”
brunch

Nostalgia with Aamir Ali: “At 22, I painted my car red because I couldn’t afford a Ferrari”

The actor talks about his cabin crew job, advertising stints before purusing acting, wearing bright clothes and being single when he was 22
Aamir Ali at 22 (left) and at 44 (right)
Aamir Ali at 22 (left) and at 44 (right)
Published on Jul 01, 2022 10:14 PM IST
Copy Link
ByDinesh Raheja

At 22, where were youcareer-wise?

My first job was as part of the cabin crew. I flew for three years, and then I wanted to get an MBA degree, join an advertising agency and do something creative. But, by 22, I had given up on that and was doing advertisements as a commercial model. I was also asked to act in my first film, Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai.

Aamir poses at his home when he was 22
Aamir poses at his home when he was 22

What was your bank balance then?

When I was 19, my mother retired from Punjab National Bank; so my account was with the same bank. Since I had taken a break from flying and was concentrating on acting, I was just trying to secure my monthly expenditure. The balance must have been less than a lakh.

With his mother at Taj Mahal
With his mother at Taj Mahal

Your fashion sense then?

I would wear a lot of bright colours. I thought I was very cool and stylish but now when I look at my pictures, I feel my outfits were a bit loud.

At one of his earliest shoots
At one of his earliest shoots

Your romantic status?

I was single as I had just broken up then. I was heartbroken.

With his mother and cousin Nazlee on his first birthday
With his mother and cousin Nazlee on his first birthday

Your focus in life?

I had just discovered that I want to act as a profession and given up my secure job.

A photograph from Aamir’s first portfolio, clicked for free by Jagdish Mali
A photograph from Aamir’s first portfolio, clicked for free by Jagdish Mali

Who all did your family comprise of?

I stayed with my mom, Nargis. I’m a mama’s boy. She’s not from the industry, so it’s amazing how she always supported me.

At a barbecue with the senior crew when he was flying for Air Sahara
At a barbecue with the senior crew when he was flying for Air Sahara

Your frame of mind?

I thought I was very intelligent and knew what my next step should be. Looking back, I realise I had no clue and I was naive.

Aamir endorsing Mountain Dew in an advertisment. He visited Dubai for the first time for the press shoot clicked by Atul Kasbekar
Aamir endorsing Mountain Dew in an advertisment. He visited Dubai for the first time for the press shoot clicked by Atul Kasbekar

Your fitness quotient?

I was never a bodybuilder but I’ve always been lean and fit. I joined the gym when I was 18, before I started modelling.

Baby Aamir
Baby Aamir

Your most prized possession back then?

My Maruti Esteem. I had painted my car red because I could not afford a Ferrari.

From HT Brunch, July 2, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out