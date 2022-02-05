Nostalgia with Bhagyashree Dassan, “I was an introverted, complex girl with no confidence at all”

How would you describe your state of mind at the age of 22?

I was basking in the euphoria of motherhood and the success of my debut film, Maine Pyar Kiya. A huge crowd of people could be seen perpetually at the gate of the building where I lived. And the postman would deliver a huge sack of letters for me everyday—he would ask for a bonus every week because of the load he had to carry. Strangely, however, I was oblivious to this craze because I was already married and a mother. I was caught up in my own small world and was busy playing with my new-born son.

Snapped at the first photoshoot for Maine Pyar Kiya before shooting had begun

What was the state of your acting career?

I had packed it up and thrown it away. The whole world thought I was crazy to give it all up for love... but I did.

Bhagyashree’s son, Abhimanyu, 31, received much appreciation for his leading role in Meenakshi Sundereshwar recently

Your bank balance at that time?

I have no memory of it. Money was never on my mind; my hubby, son and family was all that mattered. I remember though that I spent all the money I got from the final cheque of Maine Pyar Kiya on buying gifts for everyone in the family.

On her wedding day, January 19, 1989

Your fashion sense?

Blah! I had no clue about anything, I was such a baby. But I always loved wearing saris.

On the sets of the TV show Kachhi Dhoop when she was studying in the 10th standard

What about your fitness quotient?

I was such a weakling then. I had no strength at all. I never worked out—neither did I go to any gym nor did I even take walks. My only exercise was playing with my son.

With new-born son Abhimanyu in 1990 after a darshan at the mandir in Vile Parle

Your most prized possession at the time?

The ring my husband gave me during our marriage and the memories of shooting my film.

Your focus in life?

All I ever wanted was this fairy-tale marriage. I was blind to all the adulation that the world was giving me for Maine Pyar Kiya. I was focussed on being the best wife, the best mother, the best daughter-in-law... it was like the movies (laughs).

At Abhimanyu’s first birthday party, which was celebrated with 400 guests

And your biggest dream then?

To have a daughter... that would mean a perfect family for me.

Did you have a crush on anyone?

The one and only Amitabh Bachchan.

With Abhimanyu when he was 11 months old; (inset) Bhagyashree at the age of five, at her family’s ancestral property in Mahabaleshwar

How were you different from your contemporaries at 22?

I loved the way Madhuri and Sridevi danced, looked glamorous and performed with finesse. Me? I led a very different life from my contemporaries. I was completely away from the film world. I had even stopped attending any functions I was invited to as I knew I would feel completely out of place.

A solo shot of Bhagyashree, who hails from the Marathi royal family of Sangli in Maharashtra

Would you like to be 22 again?

No! I was an introverted, complex girl with no confidence at all.

From HT Brunch, February 6, 2022

