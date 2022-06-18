Nostalgia with Sanjay Gupta: “People wanted to be pilots, doctors, engineers. But I always wanted to make movies”
At 22, where were you career-wise?
I was already writing my films. I started doing post-production and sound design when I was 15. I assisted Pankaj Parashar on the TV show Karamchand and film Jalwa. I saw Pankaj standing on the road with Mazhar Khan, and approached him for a job. He asked me to join from the next day!
What career options did you consider?
None. People wanted to be pilots, doctors, engineers. I always wanted to make movies. Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman and Parveen Babi were my favourites.
What was your romantic status?
I had a girlfriend during my college days. We were together for six years. And today, six weeks is a big deal!
Did you have a bank account?
I had an account with HSBC Bank, Bandra. I would get ₹5,000 as pocket money in ₹20 notes.
By 22, were you already friends with Sanjay Dutt, whom you later cast in your films?
We had met earlier but our friendship bloomed on the sets of Raj Sippy’s Thanedaar when I was 22.
What was your frame of mind?
I was optimistic to a fault. Still am. But it worked. I wanted Nadeem Shravan to compose music for my directorial debut Aatish. When my writers Robin Bhatt and Sujit Sen found out, they made it possible.
Any other passion besides films?
I would create personalised sound systems tailored to a person’s needs.
What was your most prized possession when you were 22?
My Maruti 800. I had promised myself that I will learn driving when I buy my first car. I was happy when I got an AC fitted in it.
Any trivia about yourself at 22?
I was a teetotaller. I had my first alcoholic drink when I was 26.
From HT Brunch, June 18, 2022
