Nostalgia with Shovana Narayan: “When I was 7, I told Dr Rajendra Prasad that I wanted to be a dancer”

Where were you career-wise?

I had just finished my MSc and was pursuing my PhD in Solid State Physics. I was a CSIR junior fellow. I was well-known as an established young dancer, so was performing at festivals.

What was your money situation like?

I wasn’t earning except for the fellowship money I got from my PhD. Though I was dancing professionally, I never got much money. My parents were supporting me.

Shovana poses backstage before performing at the Paris International Festival in 1973

What was your romantic life like then?

Non-existent. I was dating my dance.

Your focus in life at 22 was?

It was always about becoming a dancer and I also loved academics. The latter translated into civil services and dance was always there.

Was your family supportive?

Very. When I was seven-years-old, the first President of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad, who was related to us, asked me who I want to become. I said, “Mausaji, hum bohat bade dancer banenge”[Uncle, I will become a very big dancer]. He laughed and told my parents, “Don’t worry, she’ll grow out of it.” But my parents were always supportive of my ambition of becoming a dancer.

Shovana (sitting, left) poses with her Miranda House batchmates in college in 1972

And your most prized possession?

My ghunghroo.

Your biggest dream then?

To be dancing till my last breath.

Shovana performaing at Sapru House in 1972

Tell us about your sense of fashion then?

I used to be in bell-bottoms, which was the trend then.

What did you do for fitness at 22?

Nothing specific but I was dancing throughout and I also loved trekking. I walked from Delhi University to Jungpura Extension. That would keep me fit.

Shovana (extreme right) on the grounds of Delhi’s Miranda House with her friends after class

One thing you’d want to rewind and change about yourself?

I have a temperate nature in a sense that I don’t get angry easily. But when I do get angry, I’m like a volcano, I explode. I’d like to change this part of me.

The biggest life lesson you learnt.

That life goes on, and you can’t take anyone and anything for granted. I lost my father in a train accident when I was 25. I had to go alone to identify his body and get it to Delhi. I was between hope and despair. I was booked to dance at the Mathura festival, two days later, which I went for.

Shovana (second from left) with her college classmates after a meal at a Tibetan dhaba in Majnu Ka Tila

A memorable incident from back then?

My first performance abroad when I went for the Paris International Dance Festival at Theatre de la Vieille–Grille.

From HT Brunch, February 13, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch