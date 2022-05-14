Nostalgia with Zaheeda: “I refused Lal Patthar as it required a dog to jump at me. I was petrified of dogs.”

What were your career options at 22?

I was being asked to join beauty pageants, model and walk fashion shows. Director Raj Khosla, a family friend, cast me in his Dev Anand-starrer Saajan Ki Galiyan which never got completed.

With Pappo (her aunt Nargis) and cousins, Sanjay and baby Anju, on a shikara ride in Srinagar where Sunil Dutt was shooting for Waqt

What was your equation with your family?

My father was film producer Akhtar Hussain, brother of actress Nargis. I grew up in a joint family in Marine Drive with six siblings and five cousins, actor Anwar Hussain’s children. After Nargis bua married Sunil Dutt, things changed as she was the biggest contributor to our family expenses. The films my father produced flopped and he had to sell off his studio and cars. But, we were happy at all times.

With Mrs Indira Gandhi (extreme right) and Meena Kumari (extreme left) at a star-studded charity show organised by Nargis

What was your bank balance at 22?

I had a small sum of money at a branch of Union Bank of India in Churchgate.

Nargis giving the clap for Zaheeda’s film

What was your idea of a Sunday well-spent?

My sister and I would get mics and we would each sing to the accompaniment of tabla and harmonium, and have a recordist tape it. Guru Dutt saw this when he came home to ask me to screen test for Kaneez.

Anju Dutt, Priya Dutt (on the table) and Zaheeda dressed up in the trendy lungi

What kind of social life did you have then?

I was good at western dancing and loved going for jam sessions.

Zaheeda’s film with Sanjay Khan and Sanjeev Kumar, directed by Nitin Bose of Ganga Jamuna fame, remained incomplete

Did you have a pet those days?

I was petrified of dogs and cats. I refused the role eventually played by Hema Malini in Lal Patthar as the script demanded that an Alsatian dog jump at me and I fall into hero Raaj Kumar’s arms. I refused another film because I had to cuddle a cat and say ‘meow’!

From HT Brunch, May 14, 2022

