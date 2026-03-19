Pecking order: How to become a pro at meal sequencing

At most Indian dining tables, we first reach for roti while it’s soft, rice while it’s steaming — carbs first, almost instinctively. But emerging research suggests that this is what may be setting off the post-lunch fog, energy dips and 4pm cravings. The fix isn’t cutting carbs or shrinking your portions. It’s sequencing them. The idea comes from a 2025 study published in the Asia Pacific Journal of Clinical Nutrition, in which researchers led by Dr Saeko Imai asked patients with type 2 diabetes to simply eat vegetables before carbs. No food bans. No calorie math. Two years later, their HbA1c levels dropped from 8.3% to 6.8%. Eating food in a specific order slows how quickly glucose enters the bloodstream. (SHUTTERSTOCK) Most good-eating guides advocate something similar: Eat your fibre first, follow with protein and fats, and leave the carbs for last. The order slows how quickly glucose enters the bloodstream, it softens blood sugar spikes and keeps you fuller for longer. So, how does that play out in carb-loving India? Prateek Kumar, nutritionist and founder of Fitcru, and Veena V, chief clinical dietician and head of the department of clinical nutrition and dietetics at Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru, break it down.

Visualise half your plate as vegetables, one quarter as protein, and the last quarter as carbs. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Look for the bulk. It’s not in the rice or roti. Kumar recommends beginning with raw salad — cucumber, carrot, tomato — or with cooked, low-starch vegetables such as bhindi, gourds, cabbage or French beans. “Eating vegetables first slows digestion because fibre forms a natural buffer in the gut,” he says. Veena adds that fibre reduces the speed of glucose absorption. Even four or five bites of salad or veg eaten on their own can deliver steadier energy and improved satiety over time. Make protein matter. Next, eat rajma, chole, paneer, tofu, curd, eggs, meat or fish. “Eating protein after fibre improves fullness and supports metabolic function,” Kumar says. It means that by the time you get to the carbs – you’ll want less rice, potato and roti. Sequencing does not eliminate carbohydrates. It ensures they arrive when your body is prepared to handle them efficiently.

Before you gobble up poha, pre-load by eating a small bowl of salad or a glass of chaas. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Close with carbs. Make a palm-sized portion of rice, one roti, or a modest serving of potatoes the concluding act rather than the opening one. It reduces the sharp spikes that occur when starch is consumed in isolation. Over time, the benefits compound, fewer mid-afternoon crashes, more consistent energy levels, and reduced cravings. Prep properly. Kumar suggests visualising half your plate as vegetables, one quarter as protein, and the remaining quarter as carbohydrates. It flips the way Indian food is typically served. But it reduces decision fatigue at the table and encourages moderation without restriction. Veena recommend that diners fill half the plate with non-starchy vegetables and avoid making underground vegetables the main component. Mix besan, soya flour or millet flour into chapati dough. Blend powdered nuts and seeds into dosa batter. They’ll reduce the carb content. When it comes to khichdi, poha, pulao, wraps or stuffed parathas, Kumar recommends a preload strategy. “Have a small bowl of salad or a glass of chaas before eating these,” he suggests.

Beware of in-between meal choices, such as biscuits with chai, which deliver sugar spikes. (SHUTTERSTOCK)