Poetry: Polaris..
POLARIS Atlas did not shrug: he bore the burden of his Mastery, that silvery gift of Proteus, to Impersonate at the sound of a clapper, at The twist of a script, in the burning gaze of Aone-eyed Argus, the thousand faces of a Bahrupiya - begetter of a thousand emotions, Hero of hope, heroic slayer of a hundred foes
Penned on Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday, October 11, 2022.
From HT Brunch, October 15, 2022
