Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Prateek Sadhu: BBQ goals

Prateek Sadhu: BBQ goals

brunch
Published on Dec 30, 2022 10:51 PM IST

BBQ night Q Any tips for marinating meats for a DIY barbeque night? —Antara, DelhiMarinate the meats one day prior—24 to 30 hours at least

Everything you need for your BBQ night
Everything you need for your BBQ night
ByPrateek Sadhu

BBQ night

Q Any tips for marinating meats for a DIY barbeque night?

—Antara, Delhi

Marinate the meats one day prior—24 to 30 hours at least. If I am doing pork barbeque, I would stick to dry rubs like sugar, cayenne pepper, paprika, chilli flakes, onion and garlic powder, and salt. Just make a rub with some sesame oil and rub it on the pork. Yoghurt-based marinations work for proteins, a common feature in India. I do a mustard oil, yoghurt, and spice mix to marinate chicken and fish. Just add mustard paste to fish to give it a zing.

Known for making a mark in the world food scenario with his previous restaurant Masque, and his focus on indigenous Indian ingredients, Prateek now is working with a lot of Indian communities to research for his next venture

From HT Brunch, December 31, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out