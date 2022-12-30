Prateek Sadhu: BBQ goals
BBQ night Q Any tips for marinating meats for a DIY barbeque night? —Antara, DelhiMarinate the meats one day prior—24 to 30 hours at least
Q Any tips for marinating meats for a DIY barbeque night?
Marinate the meats one day prior—24 to 30 hours at least. If I am doing pork barbeque, I would stick to dry rubs like sugar, cayenne pepper, paprika, chilli flakes, onion and garlic powder, and salt. Just make a rub with some sesame oil and rub it on the pork. Yoghurt-based marinations work for proteins, a common feature in India. I do a mustard oil, yoghurt, and spice mix to marinate chicken and fish. Just add mustard paste to fish to give it a zing.
Known for making a mark in the world food scenario with his previous restaurant Masque, and his focus on indigenous Indian ingredients, Prateek now is working with a lot of Indian communities to research for his next venture
