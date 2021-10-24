Prateek Sadhu: Eat like the Italians do

Italian feast

What’s the easiest Italian I can whip up fpr my foodie boyfriend, that will also look great?

—Pratichee C, Via Instagram

If you’re doing Italian fare, go all out. Do a big plate of cold cuts like Parma ham and Mortadella. Get some focaccia, then take the best olive oil and balsamico you can find as an accompaniment. Next, do a full platter of Italian cheeses with parmesan, burrata, parmigiano-reggiano and grana padano. Cheeses, meats, olive oil and bread are the gist of it. You can’t go wrong with cheeses, meats, olive oil and bread! You can also do a spaghetti bolognese or a fresh seafood pasta. Finish the meal with tiramisu.

Prateek’s signature restaurant, Masque, is changing India’s culinary landscape and was awarded the One To Watch Award by Asia’s 50 Best in 2020

From HT Brunch, October 24, 2021

