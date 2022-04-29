Prateek Sadhu: Perfect paranthas

Layer talk

What’s the trick to making layered paranthas? Mine somehow always come out uneven and, of course, never round.

—Nitin, Via Email

The trick to make layered paranthas is to apply fat and dust it with flour. Take a small ball of dough and when you flatten the roti out, apply a little bit of ghee and dust it with flour. Slowly start rolling it from the bottom to top. Then, roll it in, so that it looks like a coil. Let it sit in the fridge for about 15 minutes. Once you take it out, flatten it out with a rolling pin. You won’t need to apply ghee now. Make sure you cook it in a low flame and apply some more ghee while cooking.

Prateek Sadhu is an award-winning chef, whose first restaurant, Masque, is India’s top rated eatery according to Asia’s Top 50 Restaurants 2022.

From HT Brunch, April 30, 2022

