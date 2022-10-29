Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Prateek Sadhu: Salad for days

Prateek Sadhu: Salad for days

brunch
Published on Oct 29, 2022 01:21 AM IST

What’s the best way to be prepared to whip up a salad when it comes to dressings? Here are some scrumptious options

What you need to stock up on DIY salads
What you need to stock up on DIY salads
ByPrateek Sadhu

Salad ready

Q What salad dressings can I prepare in bulk and keep? And what veggies can I stock up for the same?

—Karan, via Instagram

Make a basic salad dressing with oil, vinegar, salt, sugar and mustard. You can change the oil—extra virgin olive oil, mustard, coconut or grapeseed. Also, switch the vinegar—red wine, white wine or cherry vinegar. Make half a litre and store it. Use it regularly. Among veggies, keep cucumber, fresh tomatoes, lettuce, olives and mushrooms (to top it). Also, keep cheese—cheddar, or blue cheese—handy.

Known for making a mark in the world food scenario with his previous restaurant Masque, and his focus on indigenous Indian ingredients, Prateek now is working with a lot of Indian communities to research for his next venture

From HT Brunch, October 29, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out