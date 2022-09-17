Prateek Sadhu: Spinach substitutes

Go green

What’s a good replacement for spinach in the months it’s not available?

—Annaya, via Instagram

I love leafy green vegetables—it’s healthy, flavourful and there’s always some variety available. You can replace spinach leaves with Kohlrabi (German turnip) leaves or raddish leaves. Methi is brillaint, and my personal favourite. You can also use Amaranth leaves or lal math. Bathua or mustard greens are great options. Keep an eye out for fresh local options when you go veggie shopping. I always do.

Known for making a mark in the world food scenario with his previous restaurant Masque, and his focus on indigenous Indian ingredients, Prateek is now working with a lot of Indian communities for research for his next venture.

