Prateek Sadhu: Tips on making sauces and monitoring your snacks

DIY dips & sauces

What do I keep in mind while making my own essential dips and sauces at home?

—Avrush, Noida

When you make sauces, jams and marmalades at home, take care of the ingredients and the condiment will take care of itself. Especially when it comes to the base (or the main) ingredient. For example, if I want to make a strawberry jam, I will start saving fresh produce in my freezer starting from November as that’s the best time for the fruit. This makes more of a difference than the recipe you follow.

Binge watch

Which is the healthiest meal plan I can opt for if I am binge-eater who eats her emotions?

—Karttik K, Via Instagram

As far as health is concerned, there is no fixed rule. One size does not fit all because we all have different body types. But if you’re a binge-eater, avoid fried snacks. Go for healthy options that include yoghurt and healthier grains than wheat and maida, which you can today purchase from your local kirana store. But it’s not just the snacking. Be mindful of your meal portions as well.

Prateek’s signature restaurant, Masque, is changing India’s culinary landscape and was awarded the One To Watch Award by Asia’s 50 Best in 2020

From HT Brunch, April 9, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch