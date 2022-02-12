Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Prateek Sadhu: To faux-meat or not?
Prateek Sadhu: To faux-meat or not?

Does faux-meat really live up to its hype and is it worth trying if you are a former hard core non-vegetarian
Is faux-meat a healthy option?
Published on Feb 12, 2022 08:55 PM IST
Published on Feb 12, 2022 08:55 PM IST
ByPrateek Sadhu

The switch

I’m switching to a vegetarian diet. What are the faux-meat options I can opt for that will help me not miss my carnivore diet as much?

—Sachi K, Delhi

I would highly recommend options that are plant-based; that use jackfruit, mushrooms and root vegetables instead of chemical or lab-driven proteins. And enjoy your vegetables as much as you can. We in India have an abundance of seasonal vegetables and fruits that are nutritious and taste very good. Meaty-texture options don’t really do the trick, anyway.

Prateek’s signature restaurant, Masque, is changing India’s culinary landscape and was awarded the One To Watch Award by Asia’s 50 Best in 2020

From HT Brunch, February 13, 2022

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 12, 2022
