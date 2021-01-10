Rahul Khanna: Embrace the greys
Young and grey
I’m 27 and fit, but have got ample grey in my hair, and tend to look older. I stand out when wearing orange shorts on the golf course. Without colouring my hair, how can I dress young again?
—AM, Via Instagram
First, kudos on the grey pride!
You needn’t go loud in your quest to update your dressing, I’d say, focus more on the “you” in “young”. Flirt with current looks but stay true to yourself. A trend like athleisure can be subtly incorporated into your repertoire by say, wearing sneakers and a T-shirt with your favourite suits or pairing your blazer with smart joggers rather than chinos.
I would also recommend giving those silver locks a fresh, new cut and developing a relationship with a skilled tailor who can refine the fit of your wardrobe.
Most of all, I’d urge you to invest in a serious and consistent fitness regimen, so you look the very best version of yourself in (and out of) those clothes — because healthy is ageless and never goes out of style!
If you’re adamant on dressing even “younger” — consider a diaper and a bonnet.
Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram
From HT Brunch, January 10, 2021
