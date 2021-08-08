Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Rahul Khanna: Wardrobe essentials
brunch

Rahul Khanna: Wardrobe essentials

Lots of cotton t-shirts and shirts and multiple white ones are quintessential. But it’s more important to keep them clean and as crease-free as possible
By Rahul Khanna
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021

Be basic

What are some basic T-shirts and shirts that a guy should have in his wardrobe?

—Akshay Y, Mumbai

Clean and ironed ones! Even the simplest garment should be properly cared for. White T-shirts, in particular, start looking shabby the soonest. So, have a few of those to rotate and treat them with a ton of TLC. In terms of staples, I think every man should have at least a couple of really high-quality white cotton button down shirts (the best that YOU can afford — everyone has different budgets). Keep these freshly laundered, always. Other than that, it really comes down to the kinds of shirts that you enjoy wearing and the ones that you need for your job. So, this is really a question for yourself, rather than for me. Over to you!

Rahul Khanna is a "boutique actor"

From HT Brunch, August 8, 2021

