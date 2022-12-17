Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Ranveer Allahbadia: A dog’s life

Ranveer Allahbadia: A dog’s life

brunch
Published on Dec 17, 2022 12:51 AM IST

Do you feel like you follow way too many doggo IG accounts? And is it a good idea to have a joint social media account with your pooch?

Everything you need to know about dogs and Instagram
ByRanveer Allahbadia

Doggy world

Q How many dog accounts are too many to follow?

—Kiara, Via Instagram

Alover of anything would not hesitate to say ‘all I see is you’ to the person they love. Similarly, if you love dogs, you should not be hesitant. If you feel your feed is full of dog accounts, you can create an alternative account to follow other pages. If you don’t want to create an alternative account, you can simply try to follow the hashtags related to dogs rather than the accounts. This will declutter your following list and you’ll only see recommended videos from hashtags you follow.

Together with my pooch

Q Should I turn my account into a joint account with my dog?

—Sankalp, Mumbai

If you love your better half, then you would have a joint bank account with him/her. The same concept can apply to Instagram dog accounts too. If someone checks your dog’s Instagram page and is impressed by it, they would also like to see the person who handles the account.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, December 17, 2022

