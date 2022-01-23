Ranveer Allahbadia: Deciding if a video is worth watching and the ideal camerawork for Reels

To watch or skip?

With the YouTube dislike button on its way out, how do I gauge how useful a video is?

—Antriksh, Mumbai

The comment section of a video is always where you find out how valuable it is. Longer comments in particular show that the audience was pleasantly touched by the content and encouraged to type a comment on how they feel on the inside. The usefulness of a video, in my opinion, is mostly determined by how active the comment area is. It’s also a predictor of how popular you’ll become as a YouTuber in the future.

Lights, camera.......

I want to improve the camerawork for my social media videos and Reels. Any tips?

—Preenita, Via Instagram

Lighting is more important than camerawork. I would recommend investing in a good quality camera with an integrated stabiliser if you want to better your camera skills. Above all, however, it’s about the lighting. Also, don’t overlook the sound quality since you want to improve not only the camerawork but the overall quality of the video.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, January 23, 2022

