Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Ranveer Allahbadia: On new-age de-cluttering and your pet’s Insta account
brunch

Ranveer Allahbadia: On new-age de-cluttering and your pet’s Insta account

The best way to clear your phone, cloud and other digital spaces and things to keep in mind while handling a social media account for your dog
How to do a digital clean up and manage your pet’s page
How to do a digital clean up and manage your pet’s page
Updated on Feb 20, 2022 12:56 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRanveer Allahbadia

Digital de-clutter

What’s the best way to de-clutter my digital space and cloud and get rid of the umpteen number of pictures and videos?  

—Samved, Via Email

The best way honestly is to take a day off and go through all of it. Trust me, it will pay off because you will find a lot of memories, a lot of stuff that you want to hang on to. Or just buy a larger amount of storage space. That’s what I always do. As content creators, storage spaces are our right hand!

Pooch prowess

I want to start an Instagram account for my pooch. How would you recommend I go about it?

—Pankhti C, Via Instagram

With your pooch, just be original. Express yourself. A lot of people have already done these pet accounts. The only way you can stand out is if your bring out your own personality as a pet owner. Ensure that you click your dog going about his daily life. Reels are really big right now so utilise them to showcase your pet’s prowess.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, February 20, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out