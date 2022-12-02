Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Ranveer Allahbadia: Social media hygiene

Ranveer Allahbadia: Social media hygiene

brunch
Updated on Dec 02, 2022 09:07 PM IST

Tips on the easiest way to filter your Twitter content and following/unfriending a former partner’s friends

Cleaning up your social media
Cleaning up your social media
ByRanveer Allahbadia

Clutter-free Twitter

Q What’s the best and dependable way to filter out who I am following on Twitter?

—Prachi, Via Instagram

Always believe in quality over quantity. You can follow people whose tweets or whose content are similar to your interests. Unfollowing everyone and starting from scratch might be a tedious task, but it can certainly help you clear out the unnecessary traffic on your feed, which in turn hinders from showing you tweets that are of use to you.

Ex’s friends on social media

Q I’ve just realised I am still friends with my ex’s friends on social media. Should I unfriend/unfollow them?

—Sankalp, Mumbai

There is no harm in being friends with your former partner’s friends on social media. If they happen to be in your close friend circle or you happen to talk to them, then you can just play it cool and try to avoid any topic which is related to your former partner because that might create rifts.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, December 3, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out