Ranveer Allahbadia: Social media relevance and in relationships

Published on Sep 17, 2022 02:15 AM IST

How do you deal with your partner hiding their Instagram Stories from you? And why you shouldn’t delete your Twitter account

Social media tips for you
ByRanveer Allahbadia

I recently discovered that my partner keeps hiding his stories on Instagram from me. How can we talk about this?

—Tarini, Via Instagram

Just address it openly. There’s no two ways about it. If something is making you uncomfortable, especially a social media scenario like this, then talk about it. While some people are secretive, in most cases there is nothing that someone could only hide from you and not hide from their friends. So, I personally feel this should be addressed as soon as possible.

The relevance of Twitter

I don’t use Twitter at all. Is it time should I delete my account as I’m using Instagram, Linkedin etc?

—Aaron, Mumbai

Twitter is currently the most popular social media platform. I recommend you keep your account. It’s assumed that it’s full of negativity and politics, but it’s actually a platform with opportunities where you can gain access to the best minds in the world, which will benefit you. Twitter is a must-have in today’s social media era.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, September 17, 2022

