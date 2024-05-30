Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: A whole different ball game

The kofta varies in name, taste and texture across continents. It’s time India acknowledged its own contribution to the multiverse of meatballs
Last week, I spent three successive days in three different cities: Naples, Istanbul and Delhi. All three cities have distinctive and justly famous cuisines. But there was one dish that all three had in common. And yes, it is a dish we know well in India and one we can make at home.
