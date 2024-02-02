Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Guided by the stars
Feb 02, 2024 08:22 AM IST
Michelin has been quietly reinventing itself even as it holds on to its feted (and feared) rating system. Here’s everything a good foodie needs to know
Almost everything you think you know about Michelin stars is wrong. Let’s start with the basic misconceptions. Michelin gives stars (ranging from one to three) to restaurants, not to chefs. Each year, these stars are reviewed, and if the restaurant is found not to have maintained its quality, the star is taken away.
Share this article