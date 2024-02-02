Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Guided by the stars

Almost everything you think you know about Michelin stars is wrong. Let’s start with the basic misconceptions. Michelin gives stars (ranging from one to three) to restaurants, not to chefs. Each year, these stars are reviewed, and if the restaurant is found not to have maintained its quality, the star is taken away.

Over the last two decades, Michelin has changed. It launched a Japan Guide to rid of its Western Europe-focused image. (Shutterstock)