Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: How the G20 menu wowed the world

There was a time in my life when I used to have to attend state banquets in various countries. Some of them were fun. I got to sit next to interesting people and when I was attending banquets abroad, I gained rare insights into the country I was visiting because high-powered guests at my table often spoke candidly and indiscreetly. At the G20 Summit, guests were served vegetarian dishes such as foxtail millet leaf crisps topped with a yoghurt sphere and spiced chutney.

Another hit at the G20 Summit: Cardamom scented barnyard millet pudding with an ambemohar rice crisp.

At our own banquets, the food could be hit and miss, though it was mostly miss. The food at the Prime Minister’s Hyderabad House lunches for visiting heads of government was usually pretty disastrous, but it was better than the food at Rashtrapati Bhavan which was, well, disgusting is too strong a word, so shall we say undistinguished? The dinner menu included paan flavoured chocolate leaves.

Given that over 350 people attended the big dinner thrown by the President of India, it seemed unlikely that the chefs could have maintained the highest standards. But no, everyone I spoke to insisted that the food was excellent. The dinner menu.

I asked Nakul Anand, the distinguished hotelier (who, as a director on the ITC board, has responsibility for the hotels division) why his group had agreed to take on such a high-risk and difficult task. Chef Manisha Bhasin conceptualised many of the new all-veg dishes for the G20.

I have known Chadha for over two decades, since he was F&B manager of Delhi’s ITC Maurya Hotel, so I knew what Nakul Anand meant. Chadha has a leadership style that eschews negativity; he looks for the strengths of his managers and builds a team based on positivity. But the G20 experience easily dwarfed anything that even Chadha had done before. ITC prepared not just the state dinner but even the meal packs given to the attendants and security staff.

As important (and impressive) as the banquet food was, ITC also worked round-the-clock at the media centre and at the lounge for delegates. And a team headed by Vijay Malhotra, the group’s top chef for the Eastern region, prepared 9,000 food packets for every meal so that the security-men and staff-members could eat well. This was, almost by definition, unfussy food. But from all accounts, it was also a great hit.

