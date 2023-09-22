Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: How the G20 menu wowed the world
State dinners across the world serve boring food. But ITC’s chefs set a new standard at the G20 Summit, with an inventive vegetarian menu and impeccable service
There was a time in my life when I used to have to attend state banquets in various countries. Some of them were fun. I got to sit next to interesting people and when I was attending banquets abroad, I gained rare insights into the country I was visiting because high-powered guests at my table often spoke candidly and indiscreetly.
At our own banquets, the food could be hit and miss, though it was mostly miss. The food at the Prime Minister’s Hyderabad House lunches for visiting heads of government was usually pretty disastrous, but it was better than the food at Rashtrapati Bhavan which was, well, disgusting is too strong a word, so shall we say undistinguished?
Given that over 350 people attended the big dinner thrown by the President of India, it seemed unlikely that the chefs could have maintained the highest standards. But no, everyone I spoke to insisted that the food was excellent.
I asked Nakul Anand, the distinguished hotelier (who, as a director on the ITC board, has responsibility for the hotels division) why his group had agreed to take on such a high-risk and difficult task.
I have known Chadha for over two decades, since he was F&B manager of Delhi’s ITC Maurya Hotel, so I knew what Nakul Anand meant. Chadha has a leadership style that eschews negativity; he looks for the strengths of his managers and builds a team based on positivity. But the G20 experience easily dwarfed anything that even Chadha had done before.
As important (and impressive) as the banquet food was, ITC also worked round-the-clock at the media centre and at the lounge for delegates. And a team headed by Vijay Malhotra, the group’s top chef for the Eastern region, prepared 9,000 food packets for every meal so that the security-men and staff-members could eat well. This was, almost by definition, unfussy food. But from all accounts, it was also a great hit.