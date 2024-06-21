Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Look who joined the patty

For most of us who live in India, getting an authentic hamburger is next to impossible. In most of the world, a hamburger is a minced beef patty in a bun. In India, for obvious reasons, you won’t find a good beef patty (even in the states where serving beef is legal). The fast-food chains have learned to get around this by improvising. McDonald’s tried a goat burger when it first launched, but the product was rejected by the market and it switched to chicken and vegetable alternatives. Burger King has had some success with a lamb patty, but it is not at all like the burger that the chain has made famous all over the world.

Smash burger patties at Veronica’s in Mumbai have a greater surface area, delivering a more complex crust.