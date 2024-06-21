Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Look who joined the patty

For years, great beef meant great burgers. But a new variation on the mince patty costs less, delivers on flavour and tastes excellent with lamb. Take a bite out of the revolution. You want fries with that?
For most of us who live in India, getting an authentic hamburger is next to impossible. In most of the world, a hamburger is a minced beef patty in a bun. In India, for obvious reasons, you won’t find a good beef patty (even in the states where serving beef is legal). The fast-food chains have learned to get around this by improvising. McDonald’s tried a goat burger when it first launched, but the product was rejected by the market and it switched to chicken and vegetable alternatives. Burger King has had some success with a lamb patty, but it is not at all like the burger that the chain has made famous all over the world.
