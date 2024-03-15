Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: The good ’wich of the East

Anyone who has spent some time eating in Japan will tell you about the greatness of Japanese food. For most of us — and for foodies certainly — the cuisine of Japan is characterised by great chefs who pay special attention to their ingredients and make, say, exquisite sashimi from lightly aged fish, or perfect rice pellets for nigiri sushi, or slice the finest wagyu so that each piece is delicately marbled with little veins of fat before it is cooked in a way that makes the melted fat moisten the meat.

How do the Japanese turn a mass-produced sandwich, with white bread and inexpensive ingredients, into a gourmet experience? (Shutterstock)