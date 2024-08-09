Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: This may take time to process

With each passing day, news about the dangers posed by processed foods gets worse. About five years ago, when the campaign against Ultra Processed Foods (UPFs) first attracted attention, many of us were sceptical about claims that a packet of instant noodles or a bowl of breakfast cereal may end up damaging our health. But as more and more studies have been released, it is clear that some packaged foods may be much unhealthier than we realised.

Ultra-processed foods such as cookies aren’t bad in moderation. (ADOBE STOCK)