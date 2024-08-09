 Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: This may take time to process - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: This may take time to process

ByVir Sanghvi
Aug 09, 2024 09:20 AM IST

A few years ago, it was hard to believe that packaged meat, chips, even breakfast cereals were unhealthy. New research is complicated, but it’s possible to eat smart

With each passing day, news about the dangers posed by processed foods gets worse. About five years ago, when the campaign against Ultra Processed Foods (UPFs) first attracted attention, many of us were sceptical about claims that a packet of instant noodles or a bowl of breakfast cereal may end up damaging our health. But as more and more studies have been released, it is clear that some packaged foods may be much unhealthier than we realised.

Ultra-processed foods such as cookies aren’t bad in moderation. (ADOBE STOCK)
Ultra-processed foods such as cookies aren’t bad in moderation. (ADOBE STOCK)
It’s better to avoid industrially made foods such as instant noodles. (ADOBE STOCK)
It’s better to avoid industrially made foods such as instant noodles. (ADOBE STOCK)
Most doctors agree that many breakfast cereals are the worst offenders in the UPF category. (ADOBE STOCK)
Most doctors agree that many breakfast cereals are the worst offenders in the UPF category. (ADOBE STOCK)
Condiments such as Kewpie’s mayonnaise don’t harm us much because they form a tiny part of our diets. (ADOBE STOCK)
Condiments such as Kewpie’s mayonnaise don’t harm us much because they form a tiny part of our diets. (ADOBE STOCK)
Any meat that’s heavily processed, such as salami cuts, should be avoided. (ADOBE STOCK)
Any meat that’s heavily processed, such as salami cuts, should be avoided. (ADOBE STOCK)
Even sweets from the bakery or halwai aren’t always safe. (ADOBE STOCK)
Even sweets from the bakery or halwai aren’t always safe. (ADOBE STOCK)
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: This may take time to process
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On