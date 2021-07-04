Shaheen Bhatt: Cat fight!

Cat coexistence

I have two cats and after three blissful years, one of them has suddenly turned on the other. The vet says they are both neutered so that’s not the issue. How can I bring peace back?

—Esha N, Delhi

Imagine cats are like us in a lot of ways, just way moodier. Even for us, living with the same person every day for three years would come with challenges: there’d be phases where they’d drive us crazy. Your cats are just going through a phase and they don’t like one another very much at the moment. They don’t have to like each other. They just have to co-exist. If possible, give them room to keep their distance from each other and trust that eventually peace will be naturally restored. If things get too bad, consult a behaviourist.

From HT Brunch, July 4, 2021

