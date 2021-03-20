Shaheen Bhatt: Each dog is unique & if it matters that your potential partner had depression
Comparitive studies
I’m on my second pet dog, and we keep comparing his behaviour to my last one. Unfortunately, he’s falling short. I think we’re doing something wrong… right?
—Fayaaz Minwala, Via Instagram
Like us, dogs have their own unique personalities.
No one dog is like the other and expecting your second dog to be just like your first is not fair to him. Or to your first.
Dogs pick up on our energy and your dog probably senses disappointment from you and can’t understand why.
Take the time to get to know your new friend. Over time, you will learn to understand one another and will come to love and appreciate him for the dog he is.
Mum’s the word
My mother doesn’t like the girl we’ve chosen for my marriage because she suffered from depression in the past. Should I be worried too?
—Aarti Shetty, Bengaluru
No.
Shaheen Bhatt’s public outing of her own challenges with mental health fuelled discourse about a relatively ignored topic, and made her a role model for young girls to look up to
