Shaheen Bhatt: How to rehome a pet cat
Rehome with love
We are a Jain family, and while we love the kitten we rescued a year ago, we can’t get ourselves to feed it non-vegetarian food. Do we have a choice but to find another home for her?
—BKJ, Mumbai
Cats are carnivorous animals and their bodies require a certain amount of meat to stay healthy.
If that’s something you are unable to provide for your cat, it is best that you rehome her. It would not be an unkind decision but an act of love.
Shaheen Bhatt’s public outing of her own challenges with mental health fuelled discourse about a relatively ignored topic, and made her a role model for young girls to look up to
From HT Brunch, February 21, 2021
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Frontman goes solo: The story of Zarir Warden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fashion: Decoding the monochromatic look
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fit and fine by Kamal Singh CSCS: Have you heard about the Turkish Get Up?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
“Money or fame? Whichever leaves my sanity intact,” says Aryaana G
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spectator by Seema Goswami: When the masks come off…
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Humour by Rehana Munir: The bridge of language
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunday Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: A bit of a stretch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Feel the crunch!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Khanna: Finding the will to dress up post lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shaheen Bhatt: How to rehome a pet cat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer Allahbadia: Is podcasting the future of entertainment? And how do you deal with moms mothering your on social media?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Social Media Star of the Week: Sameera Reddy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunday Debate: My comic superhero or yours?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HT Brunch cover story: What makes Varun Dhawan Bollywood’s most loved?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Editor’s Note: Happy 17th Birthday, HT Brunch!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox