Shaheen Bhatt: My sister’s ex

Ex factor

My sister and her boyfriend of six years broke up recently. And he was and continues to be a good friend of mine as we all have the same friend circle. I know she’s not in touch with him. Is it cool to continue talking to him?

—Kariena, Mumbai

Context is everything.

If your sister and her boyfriend had a mutual, amicable end to their relationship, your continued friendship with her ex might not be an issue for her.

If, on the other hand, their break-up was a messy one – she might be hurt by your ongoing friendship.

If you’re unsure how she feels, the best thing to do is ask her.

From HT Brunch, August 29, 2021

