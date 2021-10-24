Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Shaheen Bhatt: Put your well-being over others’ displeasure
brunch

Shaheen Bhatt: Put your well-being over others’ displeasure

Especially when it comes to your mental health. That’s the first rule when you are considering therapy
Our expert on why you need to listen to yourself while considering any form help for your mental health
Published on Oct 24, 2021 12:44 AM IST
By Shaheen Bhatt

Prioritise yourself

I’ve recently been diagnosed with depression and anxiety. I feel the need for medication and my psychiatrist agrees. But my parents are vehemently against it despite my explaining the science to them. What is my best solution when I need more than just therapy?

—Tanishka, Delhi

If you’re not a minor, you don’t need your parents’ legal consent for treatment. If you believe you need medication, prioritise your well-being over their displeasure and do what you think is best. If you’re a minor and need consent, take them to a therapy session with you. They will be able to voice their fears in a safe space and you—with your therapist’s guidance—will be able to make your case.

Shaheen Bhatt’s public outing of her own challenges with mental health fuelled discourse about a relatively ignored topic, and made her a role model for young girls to look up to

From HT Brunch, October 24, 2021

