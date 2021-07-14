Snack and snacc! Try out Farhan Akhtar's favourite oatmeal cookies

Want a physique like Farhan Akhtar but can’t stop snacking? Chef Rahul Vasandani bakes a batch of some healthy oatmeal cookies, Farhan’s favourite, to celebrate the HT Brunch cover.

Farhan Akhtar in Toofaan on Prime Video this Friday!





Ingredients:

130gm oat flour

110gm roasted oats

5gm baking powder

5ml vanilla extract

80ml oil/coconut oil

95gm maple syrup

Chopped nuts, a handful

Method:

1. Mix all the dry ingredients together and then add oil and maple syrup.

2. Add the chopped nuts.

3. Make round balls and press it down.

4. Bake it at 180 degrees Celsius for 14 to 15 minutes.

