Social Media Star of The Week: Alia Bhatt

Everyone knows Alia Bhatt. Everyone knows Alia Bhatt recently got married. And now, everyone knows Alia Bhatt is going to have a baby. So, why can’t people just leave Alia Bhatt alone?

Luckily, the millennial actress and soon-to-be-mommy and producer doesn’t need any help in standing up to trolls or speaking out when she feels the need.

1. For breaking the internet

“Overwhelmed with all the love!”

While a woman being pregnant is definitely something to celebrate, when the not-yet-born baby belongs to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, there’s bound to be celebration, speculation, and intense scrutiny. Reactions on the internet ranged between ‘but she’s still a child herself’ to ‘Taimur is quaking in his boots,’ and spawned a thousand memes and a completely unnecessary dissection of the timeline of her engagement-wedding-pregnancy announcement. It’s clearly too much to ask, letting people just live their lives, but Alia took it in her stride, thanking people for all the love.

Alia spoke out against a media house that claimed she would wrap up filming her ongoing projects by mid-July because she was pregnant, and that her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, could travel to the UK to ‘bring his wife home’

2. For putting her foot down

“I am a woman, not a parcel”

Of course it sucks that someone like Alia—who’s proved herself through her work time and again—felt compelled to speak out against a media house that claimed she would wrap up filming her ongoing projects by mid-July because she was pregnant, and that her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, could travel to the UK to ‘bring his wife home.’ She responded to that with an Instagram story that said, among other things, “We still live in a patriarchal world. FYI, nothing has gotten delayed. No one needs to pick anyone up. I am a woman, not a parcel.”

Mic drop.

Alia realised she’d misspelt a word in her Instagram story (left) and then posted another story with the correction, laughing at herself (right)

3. For being able to laugh at herself

“I’m lovely but I’m also terrible with my spellings”

Remember her Koffee With Karan faux pas? And then remember the excellent video she did with AIB—Genius of the Year? She’s shown us before that not only can she take a joke, she can make her own mistakes and easily laugh them off, too.

In the same Instagram story, she also wrote “This is 2022. Can we please get out of this archake way of thinking? Now if you would excuse me. My shot is ready.” After posting this, she realised she’d misspelt a word and then posted another story that read: “Archaic* I’m lovely but I’m also terrible with my spellings.” Self-awareness and relatability level 9000.

