Sohrab Khushrushahi: Of home and cycling workouts

Given my hectic schedule, I am planning to buy equipment—a treadmill etc—which will help me stay fit as I have permanent WFH now. What should I opt for if I want to invest in just one thing?

—Shikhaa, Via email

I’d say go invest in a bunch of DBs or resistance bands, instead. Pick weights based on your level. A treadmill is expensive and takes up a lot of space. Your spouse or parents may not be too pleased with the investment, so be smart about it. I also think it’s important to work on your strength rather than focus all your energy on cardio work. You can get that done by stepping out for a walk anyway.

Cycling in the city

I’m someone who likes cycling. Where and how can I make it a part of my workout despite living in the heart of the city, in this sweltering heat?

—Lavanya, Via Instagram

A lot of people today have become avid cyclists. Given the crazy traffic we have in our cities and the heat followed by the monsoons, I’d say gear up properly first and then start heading out early in the morning. You’ll avoid the heat and the traffic. I wouldn’t really cycle everyday though, two to three times a week is good.

