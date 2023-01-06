Sohrab Khushrushahi: Pain relief

Stay active

Q What workouts will help me avoid joint pains in the winter?

—Harish, Delhi

Move as much as possible. That’s the first thing I would do. Make sure you’re not always sitting or lying in bed. Our bodies were designed to move and not stay stationary. Strengthen the muscles around your joints. So, work on your quads, hamstrings, shoulders etc. Something as basic as walks, jogs, bodyweight squats and glute bridges will help.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, January 7, 2023

