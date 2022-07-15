Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Sohrab Khushrushahi: Take it slow
Sohrab Khushrushahi: Take it slow

If you’re someone who’s battling a leg injury but can’t wait to get back to your workout regime, here are some things to keep in mind
Published on Jul 15, 2022 08:59 PM IST
BySohrab Khushrushahi

Slow and steady

I have a torn ligament in one leg. How can I still stay active, three weeks into recovery when I have permission to move around?   

—Khyati, Via Instagram

The first thing you need to do is speak with a physio and work on rehabilitation. That will get you moving and is a great place to start. Then, based on your improvement, slowly start introducing bodyweight movements into your training routine and progress from there. No high impact work like jumping for now, first start working on improving the muscles post the injury.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, July 16, 2022

