Stick to exercises where you aren't sitting, our expert says
Stick to exercises where you aren’t sitting, our expert says
Sohrab Khushrushahi: Tale of recovery

If you’ve managed to injure your tailbone, then first get a physio’s approval to start working out, and then think of working out, our expert says
By Sohrab Khushrushahi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 08:43 AM IST

Tailbone tales

I recently broke my tailbone. What exercises can I do and what should I avoid?

—Nitin S, Via email

Ouch! How did you manage that? Avoid any sort of impact work and definitely don’t sit for long hours. That’s the only positive out of the injury — sitting for long hours isn’t the best thing for you anyway. Speak to a physio and understand what you can do, but I’d think anything where you’re standing straight or lying down without too much jumping should be good to start with.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, July 11, 2021

