Sohrab Khushrushahi: Work on your calves

Calves central

What are the best exercises I can do that focus on my calves despite having a bad knee?

—Sunny, Delhi

Calves are often neglected when we train. You can do single leg and both legs seated and standing calf raises. Simple but super effective exercises. I personally love the unilateral or single leg work for the calves, I really feel the burn on those.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, February 6, 2022

