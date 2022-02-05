Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Sohrab Khushrushahi: Work on your calves
brunch

Sohrab Khushrushahi: Work on your calves

What are some of the exercises you can do that focusses on this often-neglected part of your body. And why it’s important to do so
Why you shouldn’t neglect your calves in your workout regime
Why you shouldn’t neglect your calves in your workout regime
Updated on Feb 06, 2022 01:00 AM IST
Copy Link
BySohrab Khushrushahi

Calves central

What are the best exercises I can do that focus on my calves despite having a bad knee?

—Sunny, Delhi

Calves are often neglected when we train. You can do single leg and both legs seated and standing calf raises. Simple but super effective exercises. I personally love the unilateral or single leg work for the calves, I really feel the burn on those.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, February 6, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out